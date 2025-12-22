Granules India Secures USFDA Nod for ADHD Drug

Granules India made headlines this Monday as it proudly announced receiving the US Food and Drug Administration's (USFDA) tentative approval to market a new generic drug designed for treating Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

This development emerges from Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary, which has advanced its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Amphetamine extended-release orally disintegrating tablets. These tablets, akin to Adzenys XR-ODT, will be manufactured in the company's Virginia-based facility.

As the ADHD medication market approaches a valuation of USD 172 million, Granules' strategic positioning with limited generic competition signals potential growth. Chairman Krishna Prasad Chigurupati emphasized the significance of this approval, citing it as a reinforcement of their focus on Central Nervous System therapies and innovative pharmaceutical solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)