Granules India Secures USFDA Nod for ADHD Drug
Granules India has received USFDA approval for their generic ADHD medication, Amphetamine extended-release tablets. The drug, comparable to Adzenys XR-ODT, will be produced in their Virginia facility. This approval reinforces Granules' strategy in the CNS therapeutic domain and highlights their commitment to complex generic medications.
- Country:
- India
Granules India made headlines this Monday as it proudly announced receiving the US Food and Drug Administration's (USFDA) tentative approval to market a new generic drug designed for treating Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
This development emerges from Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary, which has advanced its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Amphetamine extended-release orally disintegrating tablets. These tablets, akin to Adzenys XR-ODT, will be manufactured in the company's Virginia-based facility.
As the ADHD medication market approaches a valuation of USD 172 million, Granules' strategic positioning with limited generic competition signals potential growth. Chairman Krishna Prasad Chigurupati emphasized the significance of this approval, citing it as a reinforcement of their focus on Central Nervous System therapies and innovative pharmaceutical solutions.
