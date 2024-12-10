Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Intensify in Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 19 Palestinians, according to medical sources. Among the hardest hit areas was Beit Hanoun, where a multi-floored building was attacked, resulting in 10 fatalities and injuries to several others.

Further south, in the Nuseirat refugee camp, an Israeli attack killed at least seven individuals, while additional airstrikes in Rafah claimed two more lives, as reported by Palestinian medical and civil authorities.

Additionally, Israeli naval forces detained six Palestinian fishermen in Deir Al-Balah after they attempted to sail into the Mediterranean. The escalating violence follows the Hamas-led attack on Israel, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths on October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)