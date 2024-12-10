Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Intensify in Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 19 Palestinians, with multiple targets hit including Beit Hanoun and Nuseirat refugee camp. Meanwhile, six Palestinian fishermen were detained by Israeli naval forces, as the conflict continues with high casualties on both sides.

10-12-2024
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 19 Palestinians, according to medical sources. Among the hardest hit areas was Beit Hanoun, where a multi-floored building was attacked, resulting in 10 fatalities and injuries to several others.

Further south, in the Nuseirat refugee camp, an Israeli attack killed at least seven individuals, while additional airstrikes in Rafah claimed two more lives, as reported by Palestinian medical and civil authorities.

Additionally, Israeli naval forces detained six Palestinian fishermen in Deir Al-Balah after they attempted to sail into the Mediterranean. The escalating violence follows the Hamas-led attack on Israel, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths on October 7, 2023.

