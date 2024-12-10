Lula's Successful Surgery: A Health Scare for Brazil's Leader

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva successfully underwent brain surgery in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to address a bleed caused by a fall at home last month, according to a medical note released by the government.

Post-surgery, the 79-year-old leader is reportedly in good condition and is being closely monitored in the intensive care unit. A press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) to provide more updates on his status. Lula was transferred from Brasilia to Sao Paulo for the surgery after MRI scans revealed an intracranial hemorrhage due to headaches.

The president's injury and subsequent medical advice to avoid long-haul flights forced him to cancel a diplomatic trip to Russia for a BRICS summit. Brazil's Labor Minister Luiz Marinho and other politicians have expressed their well-wishes for a quick recovery for Lula.

(With inputs from agencies.)