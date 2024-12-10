Left Menu

Lula's Successful Surgery: A Health Scare for Brazil's Leader

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva underwent successful brain surgery in Sao Paulo after a fall at home led to a bleed. Post-operation, he's in intensive care with stable condition. Lula had initially detected the injury via an MRI scan following headaches and subsequently canceled a planned Russia trip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:45 IST
Lula's Successful Surgery: A Health Scare for Brazil's Leader
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva successfully underwent brain surgery in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to address a bleed caused by a fall at home last month, according to a medical note released by the government.

Post-surgery, the 79-year-old leader is reportedly in good condition and is being closely monitored in the intensive care unit. A press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) to provide more updates on his status. Lula was transferred from Brasilia to Sao Paulo for the surgery after MRI scans revealed an intracranial hemorrhage due to headaches.

The president's injury and subsequent medical advice to avoid long-haul flights forced him to cancel a diplomatic trip to Russia for a BRICS summit. Brazil's Labor Minister Luiz Marinho and other politicians have expressed their well-wishes for a quick recovery for Lula.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024