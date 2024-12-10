Left Menu

ICMR Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccination Lowers Risk of Sudden Death in Young Adults

A comprehensive ICMR study revealed that COVID-19 vaccination does not increase but decreases the risk of unexplained sudden deaths among young adults in India. Factors like past COVID-19 hospitalization, family history, and certain lifestyle behaviors, including binge drinking and drug use, were linked to increased sudden death risk.

Updated: 10-12-2024 19:34 IST
An authoritative study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of unexplained sudden deaths among young Indian adults, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

Speaking to the Rajya Sabha, Nadda highlighted that past COVID-19 hospitalizations, family history, and specific lifestyle choices could heighten this risk, based on findings from a study across 47 hospitals in India. The research scrutinized 729 sudden death cases and 2,916 controls between October 2021 and March 2023.

The government has reinforced adverse event reporting systems linked to vaccinations, striving for increased public awareness and timely medical interventions through a robust surveillance framework, ensuring safe vaccination practices and responses to any adverse effects.

