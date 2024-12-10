Left Menu

Government Intervenes on Substandard Drug Batches Exposed in Rajya Sabha

The government has identified certain batches of Metronidazole and Paracetamol tablets as not meeting quality standards. Made by Hindustan Antibiotic Limited and Karnataka Antibiotic and Pharmaceuticals Limited, these drugs were promptly withdrawn and replaced. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization continues to monitor and report such cases regularly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has flagged specific batches of Metronidazole and Paracetamol tablets as 'not of standard quality.' These tablets were produced by Hindustan Antibiotic Limited and Karnataka Antibiotic and Pharmaceuticals Limited, as reported in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, confirmed in writing that the pharmaceutical companies have replaced the compromised stocks with fresh supplies. These updates are continually documented and shared publicly by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) under drug alerts.

Regulatory actions, including potential legal proceedings, are undertaken against companies found violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Ongoing sampling of drug supplies ensures that public health is not at risk due to substandard products.

