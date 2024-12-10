Left Menu

UP Prepares Robust Health Services for Maha Kumbh Surge

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has instructed the state health department to prepare for the Maha Kumbh, anticipating 45 crore attendees. Hospital facilities, including 6,000 beds and tele ICUs, are being arranged. CBRNE training for medical staff has also been implemented for the event.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak emphasized the importance of preparedness as the state gears up for the grand Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj. With an expected attendance of 45 crore people, the need for robust health services is paramount.

During a review meeting, Pathak, who also handles the health portfolio, instructed officials to ensure high-level medical services. A significant infrastructure has been set up, including 6,000 beds across public and private hospitals, and the introduction of tele ICUs for remote care.

In a groundbreaking move, doctors have been equipped with training in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) management. Additionally, 125 ambulances, including seven river ambulances, will be on standby, monitored 24/7. The Maha Kumbh will take place from January 13 to February 26.

