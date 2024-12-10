AIIMS Delhi Empowers Patients with Real-Time Diet Feedback System

Delhi AIIMS announced a pioneering initiative to collect patient feedback on hospital diets, set to launch by December 31. This move aims to improve food quality and hygiene standards as part of patient care.

QR codes will be placed at patients' bedsides, allowing them to easily provide feedback on their diet experiences. Additionally, dieticians will actively engage with patients in wards, gathering direct input.

This enhanced feedback system aims to empower patients to influence the dietary services they receive. The initiative hopes to ensure food safety, nutritional balance, and a continuous improvement of hospital experiences for inpatients.

(With inputs from agencies.)