AIIMS Delhi Empowers Patients with Real-Time Diet Feedback System

Delhi AIIMS has introduced a real-time feedback system to enhance the quality of hospital meals for patients. By using QR codes for feedback collection, the initiative aims to improve food standards and hygiene, aligning nutrition with individual patient needs and fostering trust with healthcare providers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi AIIMS announced a pioneering initiative to collect patient feedback on hospital diets, set to launch by December 31. This move aims to improve food quality and hygiene standards as part of patient care.

QR codes will be placed at patients' bedsides, allowing them to easily provide feedback on their diet experiences. Additionally, dieticians will actively engage with patients in wards, gathering direct input.

This enhanced feedback system aims to empower patients to influence the dietary services they receive. The initiative hopes to ensure food safety, nutritional balance, and a continuous improvement of hospital experiences for inpatients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

