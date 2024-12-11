Haunting Discoveries: Damascus Morgue Unveils Prison System's Brutal Legacy

Amid the dim glow of mobile phones, grief-stricken families in Damascus's hospital morgue confronted the horrifying reality of Syria's notorious prison system — disfigured bodies of their loved ones. These findings followed Bashar al-Assad's downfall, as rescuers discovered the grim remnants of mass torture.

Approximately 35 mutilated corpses were unearthed at Sednaya prison, north of Damascus, notorious for rights violations. Despite no further discoveries of survivors or hidden cells, families remain hopeful. However, trauma prevails as they recount tales of relatives taken without cause, their bodies now mere shadows of their former selves.

In response, activists urge international bodies to support those uncovering their loved ones' fates. Familiar features like tattoos and dental records are employed in identification efforts, underscoring the need for further expert assistance. Amid the indescribable anguish, the resounding cry is for justice against those behind these merciless acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)