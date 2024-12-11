Haunting Discoveries: Damascus Morgue Unveils Prison System's Brutal Legacy
In Damascus, families are uncovering disfigured bodies at a hospital morgue, victims of atrocities in Bashar al-Assad's prison system. Rescuers found decomposing corpses after Assad's fall, while families search for missing loved ones. Human rights groups demand international intervention to aid grieving families left devastated by these findings.
Amid the dim glow of mobile phones, grief-stricken families in Damascus's hospital morgue confronted the horrifying reality of Syria's notorious prison system — disfigured bodies of their loved ones. These findings followed Bashar al-Assad's downfall, as rescuers discovered the grim remnants of mass torture.
Approximately 35 mutilated corpses were unearthed at Sednaya prison, north of Damascus, notorious for rights violations. Despite no further discoveries of survivors or hidden cells, families remain hopeful. However, trauma prevails as they recount tales of relatives taken without cause, their bodies now mere shadows of their former selves.
In response, activists urge international bodies to support those uncovering their loved ones' fates. Familiar features like tattoos and dental records are employed in identification efforts, underscoring the need for further expert assistance. Amid the indescribable anguish, the resounding cry is for justice against those behind these merciless acts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asylum in Russia: Bashar al-Assad's New Refuge
The Fall of Bashar al-Assad: Syria's Turning Point
Bashar al-Assad Flees Damascus: Global Reactions and Call for Ceasefire
Russia says Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left the country, reports AP.
As Syria's Bashar al-Assad's Reign Ends, Rebels Celebrate Victory