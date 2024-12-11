Left Menu

DeepakChopra.AI: Revolutionizing Well-Being with AI

DeepakChopra.AI, launched at the TiE Global Summit 2024, aims to democratize well-being using AI. Co-founded by Poonacha Machaiah and Dr. Deepak Chopra, it provides users worldwide with AI-driven wellness tools and personalized insights. The platform targets entrepreneurs and professionals, aiming to balance mental, physical, and spiritual health globally.

Updated: 11-12-2024 14:03 IST
In an innovative approach set to redefine the boundaries between artificial intelligence and holistic well-being, DeepakChopra.AI has been unveiled by Cyberhuman.ai, co-founded by Poonacha Machaiah and Dr. Deepak Chopra. The platform was launched during the TiE Global Summit 2024 in Bangalore, targeting a global audience.

DeepakChopra.AI offers a revolutionary step forward in personalized well-being solutions, utilizing advanced AI to provide a 'digital twin' of Dr. Chopra. This gives users immediate access to valuable insights into mindfulness, meditation, stress management, and holistic health.

Especially focused on supporting entrepreneurs and corporate professionals, the platform addresses unique stress-related challenges by offering actionable health recommendations and resilience-building tools. Through Cyberhuman.ai, the initiative ensures cost-effective accessibility, fostering a transformative journey toward enhanced personal well-being.

