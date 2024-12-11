DeepakChopra.AI: Revolutionizing Well-Being with AI

In an innovative approach set to redefine the boundaries between artificial intelligence and holistic well-being, DeepakChopra.AI has been unveiled by Cyberhuman.ai, co-founded by Poonacha Machaiah and Dr. Deepak Chopra. The platform was launched during the TiE Global Summit 2024 in Bangalore, targeting a global audience.

DeepakChopra.AI offers a revolutionary step forward in personalized well-being solutions, utilizing advanced AI to provide a 'digital twin' of Dr. Chopra. This gives users immediate access to valuable insights into mindfulness, meditation, stress management, and holistic health.

Especially focused on supporting entrepreneurs and corporate professionals, the platform addresses unique stress-related challenges by offering actionable health recommendations and resilience-building tools. Through Cyberhuman.ai, the initiative ensures cost-effective accessibility, fostering a transformative journey toward enhanced personal well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)