Bayern's Beloved Thomas Mueller Bids Farewell After 25 Years

Thomas Mueller, the Bayern Munich legend, will depart from the club after 25 successful years at the end of the season, as he was not offered a new contract. Despite reducing playing time, Mueller remains focused on achieving Bayern's current sporting goals, including the Bundesliga and Champions League titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 05-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 14:14 IST
  • Germany

Bayern Munich's cherished icon, Thomas Mueller, has announced his departure from the club after an illustrious 25-year tenure. The decision follows Bayern's choice not to offer the veteran midfielder a new contract, a move Mueller respects despite his personal preference to continue playing.

The 35-year-old, who began his journey with Bayern as a youth player, has enjoyed a stellar career, clinching a record 12 Bundesliga titles among other significant accolades. Despite seeing his playing time diminish in recent seasons, Mueller remains focused on ending his current campaign on a high, eyeing both domestic and international success.

With Bayern predominantly leading the current league standings and preparing for a Champions League quarter-final clash with Inter Milan, Mueller's farewell season promises to be memorable. Post-retirement, the club has hinted at a possible future role for the esteemed one-club player who is a rare gem in modern football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

