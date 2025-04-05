Bayern's Beloved Thomas Mueller Bids Farewell After 25 Years

Bayern Munich's cherished icon, Thomas Mueller, has announced his departure from the club after an illustrious 25-year tenure. The decision follows Bayern's choice not to offer the veteran midfielder a new contract, a move Mueller respects despite his personal preference to continue playing.

The 35-year-old, who began his journey with Bayern as a youth player, has enjoyed a stellar career, clinching a record 12 Bundesliga titles among other significant accolades. Despite seeing his playing time diminish in recent seasons, Mueller remains focused on ending his current campaign on a high, eyeing both domestic and international success.

With Bayern predominantly leading the current league standings and preparing for a Champions League quarter-final clash with Inter Milan, Mueller's farewell season promises to be memorable. Post-retirement, the club has hinted at a possible future role for the esteemed one-club player who is a rare gem in modern football.

(With inputs from agencies.)