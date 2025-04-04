Penguins, Mindfulness, and a Teacher's Journey: 'The Penguin Lessons'

Actor Steve Coogan steps into a new realm of mindfulness in his latest role as a teacher in 'The Penguin Lessons,' co-starring alongside real penguins.

Set amidst the tumultuous era of 1976 Argentina, the film unfolds the heartwarming tale of an unexpected bond between Tom Michell, a teacher, and a penguin he rescues in Uruguay. Despite attempts to return the bird to the wild, Michell is compelled to take it back to Argentina, where the penguin's presence begins to unlock emotions and potential in the teacher and his students, against a backdrop of political repression.

Coogan recounted his experiences working with penguins, including Richard and Baba who played prominent scenes, and the unique calmness their presence brought to the set. Directed by Peter Cattaneo with screenplay by Jeff Pope, the film interweaves the penguin's story with the grim historical setting of Argentina, offering a narrative on the power of small acts of kindness.

