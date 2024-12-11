Left Menu

Southeast Asia's Strides Against Malaria: WHO's Call for Continued Vigilance

The WHO reports significant reductions in malaria cases in Southeast Asia, with an 82.4% decrease since 2000. Emphasizing the importance of focusing on vulnerable populations and sustaining efforts, it cautions against complacency due to potential risks like climate change, urging continued political commitment and health system strengthening.

  • India

The World Health Organization (WHO) has lauded the Southeast Asia Region for making remarkable strides in the fight against malaria, emphasizing a dramatic decline in cases. According to the 'World Malaria Report 2024,' estimated malaria cases plummeted by 82.4% from 22.8 million in 2000 to just 4 million in 2023. This reduction is attributed to robust political commitment and effective actions aimed at combating the disease.

Despite these successes, the WHO cautions member countries to maintain their vigilance, especially amid potential risks like climate change. "We must not become complacent," warns Saima Wazed, WHO South-East Asia Regional Director. Countries such as Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Nepal reported significant reductions, while others like Thailand and Myanmar witnessed an increase.

To maintain progress, the WHO underscores the need for strong political commitment, health system improvements, enhanced surveillance, and data-driven actions. Achieving a malaria-free future requires a collective effort from global, regional, and national stakeholders, ensuring that interventions remain accessible, high-quality, and community-focused.

