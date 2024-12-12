President Lula's Low-Risk Procedure Post Brain Surgery

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is scheduled to undergo a low-risk medical procedure on Thursday, following an emergency brain surgery. The operation, to be performed at Sirio-Libanes Hospital, aims to minimize the risk of future brain bleeding, as per a medical note revealed on Wednesday.

The relatively straightforward procedure comes as a preventive measure, as noted by Lula's doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho. The doctor addressed reporters, asserting that the operation carries low risk and is part of a strategy to enhance the President's long-term health prospects.

Sirio-Libanes Hospital remains poised to conduct this critical procedure, as Brazil closely watches the health developments of one of its leading political figures.

