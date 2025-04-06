Moroccans Rally Against Gaza Strike and Trump Policies

Tens of thousands of Moroccans took to the streets on Sunday to denounce Israel's latest military offensive in Gaza, targeting US President Donald Trump with significant criticism. Demonstrators voiced their anger toward Israel, the United States, and the Moroccan government itself.

Participants in the protest, which took place in Rabat, were seen stepping on Israeli flags and holding banners portraying slain Hamas leaders. Trump was depicted alongside images of displaced Palestinians, with protestors condemning his ongoing political strategies regarding the Palestinian situation.

Organizers of the march condemned Israel's military actions, citing the hundreds of Palestinian casualties. The protests reflect a widespread dissatisfaction across the Middle East and North Africa, particularly in nations historically aligned with the US where anti-Trump sentiment has surfaced. Moroccans remain frustrated over their government's decision to normalize relations with Israel in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)