Moroccans Rally Against Gaza Strike and Trump Policies

Moroccans gathered in large numbers to protest Israel’s military actions in Gaza and express discontent with Trump's policies. Demonstrators criticized the US and their own government, with anger particularly directed at Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians. The protests are part of a broader regional backlash.

Tens of thousands of Moroccans took to the streets on Sunday to denounce Israel's latest military offensive in Gaza, targeting US President Donald Trump with significant criticism. Demonstrators voiced their anger toward Israel, the United States, and the Moroccan government itself.

Participants in the protest, which took place in Rabat, were seen stepping on Israeli flags and holding banners portraying slain Hamas leaders. Trump was depicted alongside images of displaced Palestinians, with protestors condemning his ongoing political strategies regarding the Palestinian situation.

Organizers of the march condemned Israel's military actions, citing the hundreds of Palestinian casualties. The protests reflect a widespread dissatisfaction across the Middle East and North Africa, particularly in nations historically aligned with the US where anti-Trump sentiment has surfaced. Moroccans remain frustrated over their government's decision to normalize relations with Israel in 2020.

