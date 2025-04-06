Mystery Unfolds: Charred Body Found in Burnt Car

A charred body of a woman was discovered in a burnt car near Tapovan village along the Joshimath Malari motor road on Sunday, according to police sources. The Chamoli Superintendent of Police, Sarvesh Panwar, reported that information regarding the incident was received at 7 am, after which the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Special police teams have been deployed to investigate the case. Preliminary reports indicate that the car, identified near Chanchdi village, is registered to Bengaluru, Karnataka. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a young couple in the Maruti Ritz vehicle around Tapovan village on Saturday.

The same car was also sighted at Joshimath on Friday. The police suspect the tragic incident occurred on Saturday night, and efforts are underway to piece together the events leading up to the discovery of the tragedy.

