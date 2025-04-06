Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Charred Body Found in Burnt Car

A woman's charred body was discovered in a burnt car near Tapovan village on the Joshimath Malari motor road. Police have initiated an investigation and suspect the incident occurred on Saturday night. Witnesses reported seeing a couple in the car over the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:07 IST
Mystery Unfolds: Charred Body Found in Burnt Car
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A charred body of a woman was discovered in a burnt car near Tapovan village along the Joshimath Malari motor road on Sunday, according to police sources. The Chamoli Superintendent of Police, Sarvesh Panwar, reported that information regarding the incident was received at 7 am, after which the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Special police teams have been deployed to investigate the case. Preliminary reports indicate that the car, identified near Chanchdi village, is registered to Bengaluru, Karnataka. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a young couple in the Maruti Ritz vehicle around Tapovan village on Saturday.

The same car was also sighted at Joshimath on Friday. The police suspect the tragic incident occurred on Saturday night, and efforts are underway to piece together the events leading up to the discovery of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025