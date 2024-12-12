Taiwan reports smaller number of Chinese military aircraft nearby
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 12-12-2024
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that over the past 24 hours it had detected 34 Chinese military aircraft operating around the island, down from the 53 aircraft it reported the previous day.
However, it said there was a rise in Chinese navy ships to 16 from 11 the prior day.
