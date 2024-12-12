Left Menu

Concord Biotech Invests in Palvella Therapeutics for Groundbreaking Skin Drug

Concord Biotech Ltd has invested USD 10 lakh in Palvella Therapeutics, aiming to partner for the manufacturing and commercialization of a rare genetic skin disease treatment, 'Qtorin'. The investment will convert into around 71,446 equity shares, enhancing an export potential collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:30 IST
Concord Biotech Invests in Palvella Therapeutics for Groundbreaking Skin Drug
  • Country:
  • India

Concord Biotech Ltd announced a significant financial venture into Palvella Therapeutics, investing USD 10 lakh. The partnership aims to bolster manufacturing and commercialization efforts for 'Qtorin', a drug set to address severe, rare genetic skin disorders.

The investment translates into 71,446 equity shares, marking a strategic entry into the niche market of rare genetic treatments. Concord Biotech's regulatory filing highlighted the partnership's significance in potential product exports.

Palvella Therapeutics is dedicated to pioneering treatment advancements in rare genetic skin diseases, through rigorous clinical trials. This collaboration marks a crucial step for Concord Biotech in expanding its foothold in the biotech pharmaceutical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024