Political Turmoil in Bangladesh Hits Kolkata Hospitals: 90% Drop in Bangladeshi Patients

The ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh is severely affecting the influx of Bangladeshi patients to Kolkata's hospitals. Due to delayed visa processes and a growing fear psychosis, hospitals have witnessed a near 90% drop in patients from the neighboring country, impacting both outpatient and inpatient services, according to hospital officials.

Peerless Hospital's Managing Director Ravindra Pai confirmed the stark decline, attributing it to the current political turmoil and reduced visa issuance. Similar patterns have been reported in other establishments such as Woodlands Multispecialty Hospital and Manipal Hospitals, where officials noted significant reductions in patient inflow.

The decline, which began after the political instability in August, has been aggravated further by recent events, including the arrest of a Bangladeshi monk, impacting patient movement. Hospitals like Manipal and Techno India DAMA are now focusing on online consultations to maintain continuity of care for those unable to visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)