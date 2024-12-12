Escalating Tensions: Impact of Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza
Thirteen Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes, thought to target Hamas militants attempting to hijack humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza. The strikes are part of broader conflicts that have resulted in significant casualties since hostilities erupted in October 2023.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 18:52 IST
Thirteen Palestinians lost their lives in two Israeli airstrikes on Thursday, targeting what the Israeli military claimed were Hamas militants attempting to hijack humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza.
The attacks on Rafah and Khan Younis were part of a larger conflict, with medics reporting 36 Palestinians dead on Thursday alone, many linked to Hamas.
Efforts by the international community to broker peace have yet to yield results as violence continues, impacting civilians and healthcare workers in record numbers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
