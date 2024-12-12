Ayurveda's Global Ascendancy: A Confluence of Health and Culture
The 10th World Ayurveda Congress and AROGYA Expo signal a global shift towards integrating Ayurveda into healthcare systems worldwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized its potential in enhancing health outcomes by focusing on prevention, nutrition, and mental well-being. The event aims to forge new paths for Ayurveda's global promotion and cooperation.
The 10th World Ayurveda Congress and AROGYA Expo kicked off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting Ayurveda's potential to revolutionize global healthcare systems. Modi urged the creation of a new blueprint to enhance the promotion of Ayurveda globally, emphasizing its comprehensive approach to health challenges.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the event's role in combining Ayurveda and Yoga on a large scale, noting ongoing efforts to establish an All India Institute of Ayurveda. The expo, attended by delegates from 54 countries, underscores Ayurveda's international acceptance.
Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, highlighted a surge in AYUSH production and global outreach. Initiatives include establishing AYUSH medicine centers nationwide and leveraging AI and machine learning to advance Ayurveda practices, showcasing a blend of tradition and modern technology.
