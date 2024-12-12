Tragedy Strikes: Young Dental Surgeon's Marathon Ends in Heartbreak
Dr. Mithun Kudalkar, a 29-year-old dental surgeon from Goa, tragically died of a heart attack after completing a marathon. Despite showing mild symptoms of discomfort post-event, he returned home and sadly passed away. Known for his marathon participation, his sudden demise shocked friends and family.
- Country:
- India
A 29-year-old dental surgeon from Goa, Dr. Mithun Kudalkar, died of a heart attack shortly after completing a marathon, his father confirmed on Thursday.
Having participated in the Goa River Marathon early on Sunday, Dr. Kudalkar returned home after experiencing discomfort. Despite initial medical checks indicating mild symptoms, such as acidity and shoulder pain, his condition took a tragic turn, leading to his collapse.
The incident left his family and friends in shock. Known for his enthusiasm for marathons across various cities, his unexpected passing has highlighted the unpredictability of heart conditions in young adults.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy at NCC Parade: Teacher's Sudden Death
ICMR Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccination Lowers Risk of Sudden Death in Young Adults
Tragedy at Karachi Safari: Elephant's Sudden Death Highlights Captivity Concerns
Mystery Surrounds Sudden Death of Man in Lucknow
Controversy Over Handcuffed Farmer: A Medical Emergency in Telangana