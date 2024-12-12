Tragedy Strikes: Young Dental Surgeon's Marathon Ends in Heartbreak

A 29-year-old dental surgeon from Goa, Dr. Mithun Kudalkar, died of a heart attack shortly after completing a marathon, his father confirmed on Thursday.

Having participated in the Goa River Marathon early on Sunday, Dr. Kudalkar returned home after experiencing discomfort. Despite initial medical checks indicating mild symptoms, such as acidity and shoulder pain, his condition took a tragic turn, leading to his collapse.

The incident left his family and friends in shock. Known for his enthusiasm for marathons across various cities, his unexpected passing has highlighted the unpredictability of heart conditions in young adults.

(With inputs from agencies.)