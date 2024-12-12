U.S. Producer Prices See Steepest Hike in Five Months Amid Labor Market Volatility

U.S. producer prices experienced their highest increase in five months during November, largely due to an avian flu outbreak that significantly boosted egg prices. While this surge was unexpected, a decrease in some service costs, such as portfolio management fees and airline fares, hinted at a persistent disinflationary trend.

The Labor Department's report highlights a shift in inflation dynamics, with economists revising down their personal consumption expenditures price estimates. This comes as the financial markets anticipate a potential interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, aimed at easing monetary policy and addressing cooling labor demand.

According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, a December rate cut is nearly priced in, reflecting broader economic trends. Concurrently, unemployment benefits claims rose unexpectedly, suggesting labor market volatility. Despite these fluctuations, the low rate of layoffs contributes to consumer spending and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)