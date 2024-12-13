India Faces Massive GDP Loss and Health Crisis from Tuberculosis by 2040

A recent study reveals a looming health and economic crisis in India, with more than 62 million cases of tuberculosis expected by 2040. The disease threatens to inflict considerable health and financial strain on the nation, potentially causing a cumulative GDP loss of over USD 146 billion.

Researchers, including experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, emphasize that the burden will disproportionately affect low-income households in terms of health, while high-income households will suffer larger absolute economic losses. Tuberculosis, a bacterial infection affecting the lungs, can spread through air when an infected person coughs or sneezes and can be fatal.

The study suggests that boosting case detection rates and achieving the World Health Organization's End-TB targets could mitigate the disease's impact. Further investment in treatment, especially for drug-resistant strains, is urgently needed to meet global financing goals and reduce the health and economic burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)