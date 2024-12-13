Left Menu

India Faces Massive GDP Loss and Health Crisis from Tuberculosis by 2040

A study predicts over 62 million tuberculosis cases and eight million deaths in India by 2040, resulting in over USD 146 billion GDP loss. The disease disproportionately affects low-income households in health, while economic burdens impact high-income households. Efforts to improve case detection could significantly alleviate this burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 02:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 02:02 IST
India Faces Massive GDP Loss and Health Crisis from Tuberculosis by 2040
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study reveals a looming health and economic crisis in India, with more than 62 million cases of tuberculosis expected by 2040. The disease threatens to inflict considerable health and financial strain on the nation, potentially causing a cumulative GDP loss of over USD 146 billion.

Researchers, including experts from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, emphasize that the burden will disproportionately affect low-income households in terms of health, while high-income households will suffer larger absolute economic losses. Tuberculosis, a bacterial infection affecting the lungs, can spread through air when an infected person coughs or sneezes and can be fatal.

The study suggests that boosting case detection rates and achieving the World Health Organization's End-TB targets could mitigate the disease's impact. Further investment in treatment, especially for drug-resistant strains, is urgently needed to meet global financing goals and reduce the health and economic burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024