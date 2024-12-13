Britain's Economy Contracts Amid Forecasts and Ambitions

Official data released on Friday showed an unexpected contraction in Britain's economy by 0.1% for October, challenging economists' predictions of modest growth. This downturn highlights ongoing economic challenges for the nation.

In a climate of cautious optimism, the Bank of England adjusted its projected growth figures, reducing the rate for 2024 to 1% while anticipating a boost in 2025 to 1.5%, driven by robust budgetary measures introduced by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves. Compared to other leading economies, Britain's growth post-pandemic has been sluggish, with only Germany faring worse.

Amid these developments, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has set an ambitious target for Britain to achieve the fastest per capita GDP growth among the G7 economies, signaling a push for revitalization and competitive recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)