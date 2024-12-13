Left Menu

Unexpected Shrinkage: UK's Economy Faces Challenges as Growth Stalls

The UK's economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.1% in October, pointing towards a larger-than-expected slowdown. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves expressed disappointment, although her planned budget could spur growth. Predictions are mixed, but future economic forecasts suggest potential recovery despite challenges from taxation and global energy issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:47 IST
Unexpected Shrinkage: UK's Economy Faces Challenges as Growth Stalls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's economy encountered an unexpected setback as it shrank by 0.1% in October. This contraction adds to concerns of a larger-than-expected slowdown, delivering unwelcome news for Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, who characterized the official figures released on Friday as "disappointing."

The decline went against economists' predictions, who anticipated a modest expansion of 0.1%, according to a Reuters poll. The Office for National Statistics reported that while the services sector stagnated, output within the manufacturing and construction industries decreased during October.

Despite the disappointing results, Reeves remains optimistic about long-term growth through the policies implemented in her budget. This includes significant tax increases on businesses, which were outlined in her budget statement on October 30. Some businesses reported altered turnover patterns in anticipation of Reeves' announcement, reflecting the mixed anecdotal evidence of its immediate impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024