Crackdown on E-Cigarettes: Government's Battle Against Smuggling

The Indian government revealed on Friday the seizure of 4.2 lakh e-cigarettes between April and November 2024, underscoring a determined crackdown on illegal trade. The announcement was made in a written reply by Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, during a parliamentary session.

Enacted on December 5, 2019, the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) bans the production, import, sale, and advertisement of e-cigarettes. To uphold the law, the government has rolled out multiple initiatives, including an 'Online Violation Portal' for public reporting and an expert committee to address violations.

Furthermore, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs is employing advanced detection methods to thwart smuggling attempts. Continuous awareness and enforcement activities ensure that those involved in illegal e-cigarette trading face stringent legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)