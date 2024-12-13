Unraveling the Mystery: Rajouri's Tragic Family Deaths Prompt Intensive Investigation

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district are urging calm following the mysterious deaths of seven individuals from two families, with health teams intensifying their investigative efforts in the remote region.

Since Sunday, a father, his four children, and two siblings have died in Badhaal village, Kotranka, with authorities suspecting food poisoning. Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, alongside medical experts, has made consecutive visits to oversee the probe into these fatalities.

The district administration, supported by local leaders and health agencies, is committed to identifying the cause of these tragic deaths, providing support to the community, and ensuring the availability of safe resources and medical relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)