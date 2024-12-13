Unraveling the Mystery: Rajouri's Tragic Family Deaths Prompt Intensive Investigation
In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, seven mysterious deaths in a remote village have sparked an intensive investigation. Authorities suspect food poisoning and have deployed health teams to collect samples and conduct surveys. The administration is actively working to determine the cause and support affected families.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district are urging calm following the mysterious deaths of seven individuals from two families, with health teams intensifying their investigative efforts in the remote region.
Since Sunday, a father, his four children, and two siblings have died in Badhaal village, Kotranka, with authorities suspecting food poisoning. Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, alongside medical experts, has made consecutive visits to oversee the probe into these fatalities.
The district administration, supported by local leaders and health agencies, is committed to identifying the cause of these tragic deaths, providing support to the community, and ensuring the availability of safe resources and medical relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)