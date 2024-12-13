Breaking the Mold in Breast Cancer Treatment: Surgery May Not Be Necessary for DCIS

A new clinical trial offers hope for women diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), indicating that surgery may not be essential. The trial, conducted on 957 women, revealed that those in active monitoring programs had comparable cancer progression rates to those who underwent surgery.

Presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, the results suggest a potential shift in treating the pre-cancerous stage of breast cancer. Researchers observed that women monitored with regular mammograms had similar rates of invasive cancer development over two years as those who chose surgical interventions.

Dr. E. Shelley Hwang from Duke Cancer Institute emphasized the importance of further research, stating these findings could revolutionize patient care by minimizing invasive treatments. However, long-term data is crucial to confidently offer this less intrusive path.

