Left Menu

Breaking the Mold in Breast Cancer Treatment: Surgery May Not Be Necessary for DCIS

A clinical trial suggests surgery may not be necessary for women with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a pre-cancerous breast condition. The study found similar rates of invasive cancer between those monitored and those who underwent surgery, offering potential for less invasive treatment options for low-risk cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:32 IST
Breaking the Mold in Breast Cancer Treatment: Surgery May Not Be Necessary for DCIS

A new clinical trial offers hope for women diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), indicating that surgery may not be essential. The trial, conducted on 957 women, revealed that those in active monitoring programs had comparable cancer progression rates to those who underwent surgery.

Presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, the results suggest a potential shift in treating the pre-cancerous stage of breast cancer. Researchers observed that women monitored with regular mammograms had similar rates of invasive cancer development over two years as those who chose surgical interventions.

Dr. E. Shelley Hwang from Duke Cancer Institute emphasized the importance of further research, stating these findings could revolutionize patient care by minimizing invasive treatments. However, long-term data is crucial to confidently offer this less intrusive path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024