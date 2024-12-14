Left Menu

Transforming Healthcare: SGPGI's Contribution Under Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences for its advancements in healthcare and education. Highlighting innovations like robotic surgeries and AI integration, he celebrated the institute's rapid growth, achievements in patient care, and its pivotal role in expanding medical facilities in the state.

Updated: 14-12-2024 21:49 IST
The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, lauded the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences during its 41st Foundation Day celebration. He praised the institute's groundbreaking achievements in healthcare and education, particularly its use of cutting-edge technology such as robotic surgeries and Artificial Intelligence.

Chief Minister Adityanath highlighted the institute's remarkable progress, noting that it treated 116,000 patients and performed over 14,000 surgeries in 2024. He emphasized the importance of its mission-driven expansion, marked by the creation of new departments and facilities in recent years.

During the pandemic, SGPGI played a crucial role through its Tele-ICU initiative to address a shortage of ICU beds. Additionally, 18 new medical colleges were established in 2023, further improving healthcare access. The government also allocated Rs 73 crore for cancer treatment, reinforcing its dedication to ensuring financial barriers do not hinder treatment for the underprivileged.

