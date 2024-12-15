AAP Government Pledges Support and Protections for Delhi Doctors

In a robust address at the Delhi State Medical Association's annual conference, Chief Minister Atishi reaffirmed the AAP government's staunch support for the medical community. She underscored the critical role that doctors play as both healthcare providers and pillars of emotional support for society.

Amid concerns of violence against medical professionals, Atishi announced the potential introduction of a Doctors Protection Act, signaling a decisive government approach towards safeguarding healthcare workers. "Should the necessity arise, we are ready to implement legislation to protect our doctors," she assured attendees.

Highlighting the government's healthcare initiatives, she acknowledged the importance of including both government and private sector doctors in policy discussions. Atishi also praised healthcare workers for their exceptional service during the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing them as essential contributors to Delhi's healthcare system.

