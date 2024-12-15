Left Menu

AAP Government Pledges Support and Protections for Delhi Doctors

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addressed the Delhi State Medical Association, assuring that the AAP government is committed to supporting and protecting doctors. She emphasized the need for potential legislation against violence towards them and highlighted existing policies and initiatives aimed at healthcare improvements in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 20:24 IST
AAP Government Pledges Support and Protections for Delhi Doctors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust address at the Delhi State Medical Association's annual conference, Chief Minister Atishi reaffirmed the AAP government's staunch support for the medical community. She underscored the critical role that doctors play as both healthcare providers and pillars of emotional support for society.

Amid concerns of violence against medical professionals, Atishi announced the potential introduction of a Doctors Protection Act, signaling a decisive government approach towards safeguarding healthcare workers. "Should the necessity arise, we are ready to implement legislation to protect our doctors," she assured attendees.

Highlighting the government's healthcare initiatives, she acknowledged the importance of including both government and private sector doctors in policy discussions. Atishi also praised healthcare workers for their exceptional service during the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing them as essential contributors to Delhi's healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024