Mystery Illness Strikes Tourists in Fiji: Investigations Ongoing

Seven foreign tourists have been hospitalized in Fiji after experiencing severe illness following visits to a resort bar, reported Fijian authorities on Monday. The cause of their symptoms, which included nausea, vomiting, and neurological issues, remains uncertain, with investigations underway to discern the involvement of tainted alcohol.

The group, consisting of Australians and an American, was afflicted at the Warwick Resort near Sigatoka. All tourists remained in stable condition as of Monday, confirmed by Tourism Minister Viliame R Gavoka. David Sandoe, whose daughter and granddaughter were hospitalized, indicated that they had been cleared for discharge.

While local news speculated alcohol poisoning, similar to a previous case in Laos, officials await toxicology results to provide clarity. The resort asserted no alteration in beverage quality, and Australia's Foreign Ministry has updated travel advisories to highlight potential drink risks.

