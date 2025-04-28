Congress Leader Kharge Criticizes PM Modi Amid National Crisis

On Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence from an all-party meeting convened to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Kharge accused the BJP of creating societal divides instead of uniting the nation in times of crisis.

During his address at the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally, Kharge asserted that the country should unite beyond party lines, further criticizing PM Modi for delivering an election speech in Bihar instead of addressing national security concerns. He highlighted Congress's critical role in the freedom movement and accused the BJP of undermining democratic principles.

Kharge also challenged the BJP on economic issues, claiming mismanagement resulting in inflation and unemployment. He further accused the BJP of strategically using investigative agencies against Congress leaders and questioned the RSS's financial dealings. Despite these criticisms, Kharge emphasized Congress's commitment to supporting the nation and its constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)