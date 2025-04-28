Political Turmoil: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP Government of Backing Attack on SP MP Suman

In a dramatic turn of events, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government of offering full support to the attackers of Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman's convoy near Aligarh. He claimed that individuals had been given free reign to commit such acts due to governmental backing.

Yadav asserted that the attack occurred as Suman was en route to Bulandshahr to champion the cause of Dalits, further stating that the state administration is using fear-inducing symbols like the Thar and Bulldozer. Suman's convoy was reportedly attacked by individuals who threw tyres, shattering windows, and allegedly intended to kill him.

Adding to the controversy, Suman, who has sparked backlash over previous statements regarding historical figure Rana Sanga, detailed a plot against his life supposedly protected by state authorities. Aligarh Additional SP City, Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, confirmed a case had been filed and assured legal proceedings are underway, amid a backdrop of escalating tensions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)