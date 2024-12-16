Tragedy Strikes Pakistan's Polio Eradication Drive
Two separate attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province left a polio worker and a police constable dead amid a national polio eradication campaign. Despite heavy security, the assailants escaped. Pakistan remains one of the few countries where polio is still rampant, with efforts facing increased challenges.
In the midst of a significant polio eradication campaign, Pakistan faces a tragic setback as a polio worker and a police constable were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attacks, carried out by unidentified gunmen, highlight the persistent security threats in the region as the country strives to eliminate polio.
The incidents occurred on Monday, involving a polio worker shot in Bannu district and Constable Ishtiaq Ahmed killed in Karak district. Despite the deployment of thousands of security personnel for protection, the attackers managed to escape, raising concerns about the safety of health workers.
Pakistan is focused on vaccinating over 44.7 million children during this campaign, essential as the country grapples with a resurgence of polio cases. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed commitment to eradication efforts, although challenges remain as the numbers rise again compared to previous years.
