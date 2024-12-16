Left Menu

Potential Eye Risks Linked to Popular Diabetes Drug Ozempic in Recent Danish Studies

Danish studies have found a potential link between the diabetes drug Ozempic and a rare eye condition called non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). The Danish Medicines Agency has requested the European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee to evaluate these findings, while Novo Nordisk maintains the drug's safety profile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:16 IST
  • Denmark

Danish health authorities are pressing the European Union's drug regulator to assess two studies that connect Novo Nordisk's diabetes medication, Ozempic, to non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a serious eye disorder. Conducted by the University of Southern Denmark, the studies indicate that Ozempic use more than doubles NAION risk for type 2 diabetes sufferers.

The studies' outcomes echo earlier apprehensions raised by an American study, prompting the Danish Medicines Agency to involve the EU's European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee in assessing the findings. Novo Nordisk, however, insists that even after a detailed evaluation, the benefit-risk ratio of semaglutide remains stable and emphasizes patient safety as its top priority.

Professor Jakob Grauslund from SDU pointed out a rise in NAION cases since Ozempic entered the Danish market in 2018. The Danish researchers estimate 1.5 to 2.5 extra cases annually per 10,000 users. Despite the alarming statistics, the incidence remains lower than seen in the American study, Grauslund noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

