Intrigue in Healthcare: From Eye Disease Links to RFK Jr's Contentious Nomination
Current health news includes scrutiny over Novo's Ozempic drug and its potential link to an eye disease, a campaign against RFK Jr.'s health secretary nomination, Novo's $1.2 billion investment in a rare disease drug plant, and Becton Dickinson's $175 million settlement over infusion pump risks. Other highlights feature weight-loss drugs, FDA decisions, and Viridian's trial success.
The health sector has been buzzing with developments this week, as Novo Nordisk's popular diabetes drug Ozempic faces examination for a possible connection to a rare eye condition, NAION, doubling risk in type 2 diabetes patients, according to Danish studies.
Meanwhile, a coalition of health advocates has launched a campaign to oppose Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, citing concerns over his vaccine skepticism. This coalition includes notable groups such as Protect Our Care and Public Citizen.
In business moves, Novo Nordisk announced a significant investment into a new facility for rare disease drugs in Denmark, while Becton Dickinson settled with the SEC over charges of misleading investors about its Alaris infusion pumps.
