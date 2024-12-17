Intrigue in Healthcare: From Eye Disease Links to RFK Jr's Contentious Nomination

The health sector has been buzzing with developments this week, as Novo Nordisk's popular diabetes drug Ozempic faces examination for a possible connection to a rare eye condition, NAION, doubling risk in type 2 diabetes patients, according to Danish studies.

Meanwhile, a coalition of health advocates has launched a campaign to oppose Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, citing concerns over his vaccine skepticism. This coalition includes notable groups such as Protect Our Care and Public Citizen.

In business moves, Novo Nordisk announced a significant investment into a new facility for rare disease drugs in Denmark, while Becton Dickinson settled with the SEC over charges of misleading investors about its Alaris infusion pumps.

(With inputs from agencies.)