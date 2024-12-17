Left Menu

Intrigue in Healthcare: From Eye Disease Links to RFK Jr's Contentious Nomination

Current health news includes scrutiny over Novo's Ozempic drug and its potential link to an eye disease, a campaign against RFK Jr.'s health secretary nomination, Novo's $1.2 billion investment in a rare disease drug plant, and Becton Dickinson's $175 million settlement over infusion pump risks. Other highlights feature weight-loss drugs, FDA decisions, and Viridian's trial success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:31 IST
Intrigue in Healthcare: From Eye Disease Links to RFK Jr's Contentious Nomination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The health sector has been buzzing with developments this week, as Novo Nordisk's popular diabetes drug Ozempic faces examination for a possible connection to a rare eye condition, NAION, doubling risk in type 2 diabetes patients, according to Danish studies.

Meanwhile, a coalition of health advocates has launched a campaign to oppose Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, citing concerns over his vaccine skepticism. This coalition includes notable groups such as Protect Our Care and Public Citizen.

In business moves, Novo Nordisk announced a significant investment into a new facility for rare disease drugs in Denmark, while Becton Dickinson settled with the SEC over charges of misleading investors about its Alaris infusion pumps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024