Foundation Set for Darbhanga AIIMS: A New Era for Bihar's Healthcare

The establishment of AIIMS in Darbhanga has been green-lighted as the central technical team confirms site feasibility. IIT-Delhi is overseeing surveys and necessary investigations, following the recent land provision by the Bihar government. With M/s HSCC (India) Ltd as the executing agency, the project is set to boost regional healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IIT-Delhi has been actively involved in conducting essential topographical and geotechnical surveys necessary for setting up a new AIIMS in Darbhanga, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Nadda detailed that in April 2023, the Bihar government had proposed a land swap, offering 151.17 acres at Ekmi Shobhan Bypass to replace the initially designated area at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital.

The central technical team's inspection deemed the alternate site viable for the AIIMS project, albeit requiring structural modifications based on site-specific geotechnical findings. Subsequently, the Bihar government has increased the land allocation to 187.44 acres. M/s HSCC (India) Ltd is appointed as the project's executing agency, with IIT-Delhi leading various technical evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

