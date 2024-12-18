Left Menu

First Severe US Bird Flu Case Reported in Louisiana

A Louisiana resident is the first person in the US to suffer a severe illness caused by bird flu. They contracted the flu after contact with sick birds. While most cases have been mild, this one led to hospitalization. The CDC has indicated low public risk, with no human-to-human transmission documented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:27 IST
First Severe US Bird Flu Case Reported in Louisiana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Louisiana resident has become the first person in the United States to suffer from a severe illness caused by bird flu, health officials have confirmed.

The patient was reportedly exposed to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although the CDC did not immediately disclose specific symptoms, it was noted that previous bird flu cases have been mild and primarily confined to farmworkers interacting with sick poultry or dairy cows.

This year alone, over 60 bird flu infections have been reported, more than half originating in California. Unlike the hospitalized Missouri patient, whose admission was due to factors beyond the bird flu, the Louisiana case stands out as the hospitalization occurred due to flu symptoms. While health authorities maintain that bird flu remains predominantly an animal health issue, the risk to the public is considered low without any documented person-to-person transmission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024