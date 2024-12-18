First Severe US Bird Flu Case Reported in Louisiana

A Louisiana resident has become the first person in the United States to suffer from a severe illness caused by bird flu, health officials have confirmed.

The patient was reportedly exposed to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although the CDC did not immediately disclose specific symptoms, it was noted that previous bird flu cases have been mild and primarily confined to farmworkers interacting with sick poultry or dairy cows.

This year alone, over 60 bird flu infections have been reported, more than half originating in California. Unlike the hospitalized Missouri patient, whose admission was due to factors beyond the bird flu, the Louisiana case stands out as the hospitalization occurred due to flu symptoms. While health authorities maintain that bird flu remains predominantly an animal health issue, the risk to the public is considered low without any documented person-to-person transmission.

(With inputs from agencies.)