Wall Street's Resilient Rebound Amid Fed's Interest Rate Projections

Wall Street's stock indexes showed resilience on Thursday, bouncing back slightly after the Federal Reserve's recent projections surprised investors with fewer-than-expected interest rate cuts and higher inflation expectations. These developments initially led to the sharpest daily declines in the market since August.

The S&P 500 index was up by 0.3% during the session, erasing much of its earlier losses. The increase coincided with a significant rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which reached a fresh 6-1/2 month high of 4.57% following positive economic data reports. Banks saw a 1.3% rise, benefiting from the higher yields that enhance lender profitability.

In contrast, stocks like Micron and Lennar faced setbacks, with Micron plummeting 15.5% due to a forecast of disappointing quarterly revenue and profit, while Lennar dropped by 5.5% following its underwhelming fourth-quarter results. As interest rates take center stage, the market remains watchful for further economic influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)