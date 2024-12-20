Left Menu

Healthcare Headlines: Spending Surges, Legal Battles, and New Developments

The U.S. healthcare system saw a significant 7.5% spending increase in 2023, reaching $4.9 trillion, driven largely by private health plans. Legal issues arise with CVS facing a lawsuit regarding opioid prescription practices. Meanwhile, Merck's new HIV treatment shows positive results, and Belgium bans disposable vapes to curb environmental and youth smoking issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 02:30 IST
The U.S. healthcare system witnessed a dramatic upsurge in spending in 2023, with costs rising by 7.5% to nearly $5 trillion. This surge, highlighted by a government report, underscores greater enrollment in private health plans. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services noted that healthcare expenditure eclipsed the nation's economic growth during this period.

In other developments, the Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against CVS, alleging the pharmacy giant's involvement in the illegal distribution of opioids. The suit claims CVS violated federal drug laws, exacerbating the opioid crisis by dispensing excessive amounts of these prescriptions and billing federal programs inaccurately.

Progress in medical treatments adds another layer to the healthcare saga with Merck's new HIV regimen successfully achieving main goals in key studies. The company eyes new avenues for growth amidst potential patent expirations. Meanwhile, Belgium strikes a chord in the anti-tobacco movement by announcing a ban on disposable vape sales, set to take effect in January.

