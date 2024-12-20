Healthcare Affordability: India Expands Generic Medicine Network

In a pursuit to make quality healthcare more affordable, India has opened over 14,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) as of October 21. These outlets provide generic medicines at reduced prices under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

The PMBJP scheme encompasses 2,047 types of medicines and 300 surgical devices, including drugs for cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. Nadda highlighted the program's success in the Lok Sabha, mentioning significant progress in treating non-communicable diseases like cancer and diabetes across various levels of healthcare facilities.

Efforts like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana offer Rs. 5 lakh health cover for the financially disadvantaged, bolstering care accessibility across 29,929 empanelled hospitals. Complementary initiatives such as Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) promote access to affordable treatment nationwide.

