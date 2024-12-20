Left Menu

India's Remarkable Strides: Malaria Battle Victory in High-Endemic Regions

India has made substantial strides in reducing malaria cases and deaths, as reported by WHO's 'World Malaria Report 2024'. A UK meeting highlighted the economic benefits of combating malaria and the role of community health workers. India's exit from the HBHI group and the need for comprehensive malaria strategies are emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lonavala | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India has achieved significant progress in curbing malaria cases and mortality in its most affected regions, according to the World Health Organisation's 'World Malaria Report 2024'.

This week, stakeholders gathered at the UK Parliament to discuss the report and emphasized the economic viability of investing in malaria eradication. Community health workers, predominantly women, have been pivotal in reaching remote areas and reducing malaria instances and deaths.

India's exit from the HBHI group due to its progress in reducing malaria incidence nationwide was noted in the report. Malaria cases dropped from 6.4 million in 2017 to 2 million in 2023, with deaths decreasing from 11,100 to 3,500. The WHO's HBHI initiative targets high-impact malaria regions, focusing on countries like those in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

