Boosting Student Well-being: Government Initiatives to Tackle Mental Health in Education

The government has launched a series of initiatives aimed at tackling mental health challenges in educational institutions, as announced by Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel in the Lok Sabha. Among these efforts are the National Mental Health Programme and the National Tele Mental Health Programme, both designed to enhance the availability of mental healthcare services for students.

In a written response to a query, Patel highlighted that comprehensive data on suicide cases in medical educational institutions is not centrally compiled. The government's strategy includes the implementation of the Tele MANAS Mobile Application and the National Suicide Prevention Strategy, providing free and confidential support for students in need.

Additionally, Patel noted that widespread publicity of these initiatives is being encouraged across states, Union Territories, and educational institutions. This includes making sure that the helpline numbers are accessible to students facing stressful times. A National Task Force was also formed as a part of the anti-ragging committee efforts by the National Medical Commission, with the goal of addressing issues of ragging and mental health concerns within medical colleges.

