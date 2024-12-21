Left Menu

Royal Support: A Mental Health Initiative in Rural Norfolk

Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are collaborating with Norfolk and Waveney Mind to launch a mental health programme in rural Norfolk. The pilot scheme aims to address mental health challenges in rural and farming communities, offering counselling services and proactive outreach.

London | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:23 IST
The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, have partnered with a local charity to enhance mental health support in rural Norfolk. The new initiative, unveiled on Saturday, aims to assist those residing on the Sandringham Estate in dealing with mental health challenges.

Kensington Palace announced that the collaboration with Norfolk and Waveney Mind is specifically designed to benefit Northwest Norfolk's rural and farming population, offering increased mental health resources. The royal couple, both 42, are financially supporting this pilot effort to mitigate issues like rural isolation.

The programme will officially commence in 2025, providing training to local employers and aiming to set a precedent for sustainable mental health funding in rural communities nationwide. Plans include various targeted support sessions for different community groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

