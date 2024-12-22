The Vibrant Defense: What Your Snot Color Says About Your Health
Mucus, often dismissed as a mere nuisance, is essential for trapping pathogens and indicating health status. Its color changes—a result of immune response—can signal the presence of infections or irritations. These variations provide insights into the body’s immune activity and overall health.
York St John University researchers have explored the intriguing science behind the color changes in nasal mucus during illness, revealing a complex immune response.
Mucus, primarily produced by nasal tissues, performs a protective function by trapping harmful particles before they can enter deeper respiratory areas. Enzymes like lysozyme and lactoferrin present in mucus further bolster its antimicrobial capacity.
Color variations—from clear to green, and occasional red or black—are not just symptoms of illness, but indicators of how the immune system is combating invasions, providing valuable health insights.
