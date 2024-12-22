The Vibrant Defense: What Your Snot Color Says About Your Health

York St John University researchers have explored the intriguing science behind the color changes in nasal mucus during illness, revealing a complex immune response.

Mucus, primarily produced by nasal tissues, performs a protective function by trapping harmful particles before they can enter deeper respiratory areas. Enzymes like lysozyme and lactoferrin present in mucus further bolster its antimicrobial capacity.

Color variations—from clear to green, and occasional red or black—are not just symptoms of illness, but indicators of how the immune system is combating invasions, providing valuable health insights.

