Zimbabwe Strengthens "One Health" Front to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis

In response to the escalating global crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), Zimbabwe is stepping up with a comprehensive, cross-sector strategy that acknowledges the critical links between human, animal, and environmental health. Recognizing AMR as a multifaceted and urgent issue, the government has pledged a "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-society" response, emphasizing coordinated action across all sectors of society.

The commitment was made clear during a high-level dialogue hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). The meeting brought together policymakers, private sector leaders, researchers, healthcare professionals, and international experts, all aligning on the urgent need for collective action.

AMR: A Multi-Dimensional Threat

Deputy Minister of Health, Sleiman Timios Kwidini, in his keynote address, pointed out that while AMR is a global phenomenon, local actions significantly contribute to its spread. He cited common practices like improper medication use, self-prescription, and incomplete treatment regimens as major contributors. "AMR is not something we created alone," he said, "but our behavior exacerbates the problem."

Dr. Munyaradzi Dzvene emphasized that AMR is not merely a medical issue but has far-reaching economic, agricultural, and environmental impacts, endangering food security, livelihoods, and the overall socio-economic fabric of the country.

Building Strong Partnerships

The importance of public-private partnerships (PPPs) was repeatedly highlighted. Dr. Dzvene noted that private sector players have a vital role in funding research into new antimicrobials and developing innovative solutions. "We need industry partners to invest in creating new molecules capable of overcoming microbial resistance," he stated.

Government representatives reinforced their responsibility to formulate enabling policies, strengthen regulatory mechanisms, and fund critical health infrastructure to support AMR interventions.

International bodies like the FAO and the World Health Organization (WHO) were lauded for their technical assistance in formulating national action plans, building surveillance systems, and enhancing laboratory diagnostic capacities.

Grassroots Engagement: "Taking the Fight to the People"

One key message that resonated throughout the event was the need to move beyond boardrooms and into communities. "We must go to the people," Deputy Minister Kwidini insisted, stressing the importance of directly engaging citizens to drive behavior change.

Tendai Munyokoveri, Assistant FAO Representative Programmes, underscored public education as a powerful tool: "Knowledge saves lives," she said, highlighting the need to use digital platforms, schools, community health workers, and local clinics to disseminate accurate information about AMR prevention.

Agriculture and Pharmaceutical Sector Reforms

Agriculture was pinpointed as a critical front in the fight against AMR. Experts called for the reduction of unnecessary antibiotic use in livestock, improved farm hygiene, and better biosecurity practices.

Dr. Zivanai Makoni from the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe warned of the threat posed by counterfeit food and medical products, urging for stricter enforcement against illegal markets that undermine public health.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry was urged to uphold responsible manufacturing and distribution practices, ensuring that antibiotics are not marketed irresponsibly or accessed without prescriptions.

Zimbabwe’s "One Health" Strategy

Zimbabwe’s AMR strategy is deeply rooted in the "One Health" philosophy, which acknowledges the interconnectedness of people, animals, plants, and their shared environment. The country’s National Action Plan against AMR prioritizes:

Strengthening surveillance of antibiotic use and resistance.

Promoting good antimicrobial stewardship practices.

Enhancing infection prevention and control measures.

Supporting innovation in diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics.

Raising awareness and training healthcare and veterinary workers.

Institutions like veterinary services, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the Ministry of Health and Child Care, and the Ministry of Agriculture are working together, fostering a coordinated approach that spans across sectors.

Addressing Challenges Head-On

Speakers at the event were candid about the obstacles ahead, citing:

Limited financial resources for health and research.

Inadequate laboratory and diagnostic facilities.

Gaps in awareness, particularly in rural communities.

The spread of misinformation via social media platforms.

Nevertheless, there was an optimistic consensus: by unifying efforts and sharing resources, Zimbabwe can make significant strides. "If we preach one gospel, our efforts will move faster," said Owen Nyamwanza, a Masculinities & Gender specialist, emphasizing the role of unified messaging.

A Call for Sustained, Collective Action

In closing, officials called for sustained political commitment, private sector engagement, grassroots mobilization, and continued international collaboration.

Zimbabwe’s holistic and forward-looking response to AMR demonstrates a clear understanding: antimicrobial resistance is not just a future threat—it’s a present danger that demands urgent, united action.

With continued vigilance, public education, scientific innovation, and multi-stakeholder partnerships, Zimbabwe aims to secure a healthier, safer future for its people, livestock, and environment.