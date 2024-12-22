Innovative Insect Control Strategy for Maha Kumbh Gathering

The Uttar Pradesh health department has launched a groundbreaking strategy to provide an insect-free environment at the Maha Kumbh, officials announced Sunday.

A cutting-edge system, featuring automatic mist blowers, will be operational in the Maha Kumbh area, efficiently eliminating mosquitoes and flies within 30 minutes.

A total of 110 advanced mist blowers and 107 mini foggers will be utilized, alongside a team of 78 specially appointed officers and several malaria inspectors to ensure a hygienic atmosphere during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)