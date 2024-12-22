Left Menu

Innovative Insect Control Strategy for Maha Kumbh Gathering

The Uttar Pradesh health department has implemented an innovative system using automatic mist blowers to create an insect-free experience for the Maha Kumbh. This system aims to swiftly eradicate mosquitoes and ensure a healthy, hygienic environment for attendees, with significant deployment of equipment and personnel for seamless operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 16:02 IST
Innovative Insect Control Strategy for Maha Kumbh Gathering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh health department has launched a groundbreaking strategy to provide an insect-free environment at the Maha Kumbh, officials announced Sunday.

A cutting-edge system, featuring automatic mist blowers, will be operational in the Maha Kumbh area, efficiently eliminating mosquitoes and flies within 30 minutes.

A total of 110 advanced mist blowers and 107 mini foggers will be utilized, alongside a team of 78 specially appointed officers and several malaria inspectors to ensure a hygienic atmosphere during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024