Innovative Insect Control Strategy for Maha Kumbh Gathering
The Uttar Pradesh health department has implemented an innovative system using automatic mist blowers to create an insect-free experience for the Maha Kumbh. This system aims to swiftly eradicate mosquitoes and ensure a healthy, hygienic environment for attendees, with significant deployment of equipment and personnel for seamless operation.
The Uttar Pradesh health department has launched a groundbreaking strategy to provide an insect-free environment at the Maha Kumbh, officials announced Sunday.
A cutting-edge system, featuring automatic mist blowers, will be operational in the Maha Kumbh area, efficiently eliminating mosquitoes and flies within 30 minutes.
A total of 110 advanced mist blowers and 107 mini foggers will be utilized, alongside a team of 78 specially appointed officers and several malaria inspectors to ensure a hygienic atmosphere during the event.
