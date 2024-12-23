Dr Shane Reti Announces Major Boost for Overseas Doctors in NZ

Health Minister Dr. Shane Reti has announced a significant move to address barriers faced by internationally-trained doctors in New Zealand. In a major policy shift, Health New Zealand will triple the available spots for the New Zealand Registration Exams (NZREX) and expedite clinical placement opportunities, paving the way for smoother employment pathways in the country’s healthcare system.

“The Medical Council has delivered fantastic news for hardworking overseas doctors eager to contribute to New Zealand's health system by significantly increasing the capacity of the NZREX,” said Dr. Reti.

This development means that, in 2025, up to 180 international medical candidates will have the opportunity to sit for the NZREX—a threefold increase from the 60 spots initially planned.

Tackling Long-Standing Barriers

Dr. Reti acknowledged that the lack of available exam spots and clinical placements has long been a stumbling block for skilled medical professionals already residing in New Zealand.

“Over the past 18 months, I’ve received numerous letters from well-qualified international candidates who’ve been unable to progress in their careers because they couldn’t access exam opportunities or secure placements. These barriers were not only frustrating for the doctors but also a missed opportunity for our health system, which desperately needs their expertise,” he said.

Many of these professionals, colloquially referred to as “Uber doctors,” have taken up jobs as drivers or in unrelated industries while waiting for opportunities in the healthcare system.

Dr. Reti revealed that some doctors were even “shut out of the online exam registration process within seconds, as the limited places were snapped up like concert tickets.”

“I raised this directly with the Medical Council, and I’m pleased they’ve responded swiftly to address the issue. I thank the Council for its collaboration and their efforts to introduce additional exams,” Dr. Reti added.

Ensuring Clinical Placements

A lack of PGY1 (Postgraduate Year 1) positions, crucial for new doctors to gain experience, has also been a major concern. Dr. Reti confirmed that Health New Zealand’s Commissioner has committed to addressing this challenge.

“The Commissioner is ready to organise these placements to ensure the skills of international doctors can be put to use on the frontlines. This includes further expanding the highly successful NZREX GP pilot, which has already demonstrated excellent outcomes,” he said.

Strengthening the Health Workforce

Dr. Reti emphasized that these measures aim to integrate internationally-trained doctors alongside New Zealand-trained professionals to enhance healthcare delivery nationwide.

“The skills of these international doctors, already resident in New Zealand, will bolster our health workforce, especially in areas like general practice where there is high demand,” he stated.

Expanded Exam Schedule

The Medical Council has announced three examination dates for 2025—March, June, and September—up from two dates in 2024.

Further information about the new exam schedule and related updates can be accessed on the Medical Council’s website: www.mcnz.org.nz.

These initiatives are part of a broader effort to address New Zealand’s healthcare workforce shortages and ensure that qualified international doctors can contribute effectively to the system.