India's Cultural Legacy Honored: Gita and Natyashastra Join UNESCO's Memory

The iconic manuscripts of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra have recently been honored by their inclusion in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register, alongside 72 other seminal contributions. This prestigious recognition not only highlights the historical significance of these documents but also underscores their ongoing impact on cultural civilization worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the announcement, hailing it as a 'proud moment for every Indian across the world.' In his remarks, he emphasized that the inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra is a testament to the enduring wisdom and rich cultural legacy that has been woven into the fabric of Indian society through these texts.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat echoed these sentiments, describing the inclusion as a 'historic moment for Bharat's civilisational heritage.' He further elaborated that these works are foundational to India's philosophical and aesthetic worldview, marking a significant step in global recognition of the nation's literary and cultural heritage. This inclusion raises the total number of India's inscriptions in the register to 14.

