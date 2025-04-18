Mrs India 2025: Celebrating Empowerment and Diversity

The quest for Mrs. India 2025 has officially commenced, as auditions are now taking place across the country. This prestigious national event, orchestrated by Deepali Phadnis, highlights empowerment for married women, celebrating 'Beauty in Diversity' with auditions in major Indian cities.

Women of all ages, including those who are widowed, separated, or divorced, are encouraged to participate in this unique pageant. It is celebrated for its inclusive approach, offering a platform where contestants are transformed into role models while championing diversity, beauty, and cultural heritage.

Past winners have achieved international acclaim, promoting Indian culture globally. As registrations close soon, prospective participants are urged to seize the opportunity to redefine societal beauty standards and experience a transformative journey inspired by exceptional talent and diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)